Trial to begin in lawsuit filed against accused attacker’s parents over Texas school shooting

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit accusing the parents of a former Texas high school student of negligence for not securing weapons he allegedly used in a 2018 shooting at his campus that killed 10 people is set to go before a jury. Opening statements were expected Wednesday afternoon in Galveston, Texas, in the civil trial over the lawsuit filed by family members of those killed and wounded in the attack at Santa Fe High School, located near Houston. Dimitrios Pagourtzis was charged with capital murder. The lawsuit is seeking to hold Pagourtzis and his parents financially liable for the shooting. Pagourtzis’ criminal case has been on hold as he’s been declared incompetent to stand trial.

