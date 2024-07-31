Israel has a long history of targeted killings. Here’s a look at some of them

JERUSALEM (AP) — A pair of strikes on top militant commanders in Beirut and Tehran has escalated tensions in a region already on edge and adds to a long list of targeted killings attributed to Israel. Hamas said Israel was behind the assassination of its supreme leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital, although there was no acknowledgement from Israel. And Israel claimed responsibility for a strike on Fouad Shukur, a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut, that the military said killed him. Both strikes threaten to drag the region into a broader conflagration after nearly 10 months of war in Gaza.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.