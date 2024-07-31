NYC man accused of damaging license plates on Secret Service vehicles guarding VP’s stepdaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan software developer was arrested and charged Tuesday with damaging the license plates on two SUVs that belonged to a Secret Service detail assigned to protect Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter. The man who was arrested, Harry Heymann, appeared to be a supporter of a small group of New York activists who have led citizen enforcement efforts to correct obstructed or phony license plates. He didn’t return a phone message seeking comment. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the man approached the vehicles “without provocation” and damaged two rear license plates Tuesday afternoon.

