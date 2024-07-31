Russia launches its biggest drone barrage against Ukraine in 7 months. No injuries are reported.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says Ukrainian forces shot down all 89 Shahed drones launched by Russia in a nighttime attack on the country, in what was one of the largest drone barrages this year. No damage or injuries were immediately reported in the bombardment, which mostly targeted the region of Kyiv, the capital. An air force statement said that Russia used the same number of Shahed drones in a Jan. 1 attack. Both Ukraine and Russia have relied extensively on explosive drones during the war and have scrambled to come up with more countermeasures.

