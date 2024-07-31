Sonya Massey made multiple 911 calls for mental health crises in days before police shot her at home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Records released by Illinois authorities show that Sonya Massey, the Black woman shot in her Springfield home by a sheriff’s deputy after calling 911 for help, was the subject of at least two other emergency response calls in the days leading up to her July 6 death. But the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine whether Massey’s mental health issues were relayed to those responding to her call about a suspected prowler which ended in her death. Former deputy Sean Grayson has been charged with first-degree murder in Massey’s death. He has pleaded not guilty.

