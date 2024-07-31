Two strikes on militant leaders risk inflaming a Middle East on edge

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment. The strikes come as international mediators are working to bring Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire that would wind down the war in Gaza and free hostages. Intense diplomatic efforts are also underway to ease tensions between Israel and Hezbollah after months of cross-border fighting. The strikes could upend those painstaking attempts to defuse a Middle East powder keg.

