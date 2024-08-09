Trump’s tale of a harrowing helicopter ride and emergency landing? Didn’t happen, Willie Brown says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has shared a harrowing story about almost crashing in a helicopter he was riding in with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. In a news conference Thursday, Trump said Brown criticized Vice President Kamala Harris during the flight. But Brown says he’s never been in a helicopter with Trump and has never disparaged Harris to the former president, either. Trump did, however, ride in a helicopter in 2018 with former California Gov. Jerry Brown. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom was also on the aircraft, and his office says Harris didn’t come up in conversation and there was no trouble with the flight.

