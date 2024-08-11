Serbia’s populist president says lithium protests are part of a ‘hybrid’ warfare against his country

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has accused demonstrators who oppose a lithium mining project in the Balkan country of being part of a Western-backed “hybrid” warfare against his government and vowed to take strong legal action against those protesters who have blocked railway and road traffic in the capital a day earlier. In one of the biggest protests in recent years, tens of thousands took to the streets in the capital, Serbia, Saturday against lithium mining in Serbia, despite officials’ warnings of their alleged plot to unseat populist President Aleksandar Vučić and his government. The latest demonstration came after weeks of protests in dozens of cities throughout Serbia against the project.

