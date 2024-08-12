Federal judge orders 100-year-old Illinois prison depopulated because of decrepit condition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Illinois must move most of the inmates housed at Stateville Correctional Center by Sept. 30 because of decrepit conditions. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood issued the order Friday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says that’s in line with its plan to replace the century-old facility and rebuild on the same campus in the Chicago suburb of Crest Hill. That plan includes replacing the deteriorating Logan prison for women in the central Illinois city of Lincoln. Inmates would be dispersed to other facilities until the new prisons open.

