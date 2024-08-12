Incarcerated fathers and daughters reunite at a daddy-daughter dance in Netflix documentary

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The tear-jerker documentary “Daughters” follows four young girls as they prepare to reunite with their incarcerated fathers for a dance in a Washington, D.C., jail. Co-directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, the film took over eight years to make as they earned the trust of the mothers, the daughters and the incarcerated men. It includes intimate moments inside the homes of the girls, and glimpses into the intensive 12-week therapy session the fathers participate in. Patton and Rae hope the film will be an agent of change, illustrating the power of physical touch amid separation. The movie arrives on Netflix on Wednesday.

