Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 1

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minivan explosion in the Afghan capital that killed at least one person. The militant group said in a statement that it detonated an explosive device on Sunday targeting a vehicle carrying members of the Shiite minority community, killing and wounding about 13 people. Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed Monday that a bomb had exploded in western part of Kabul city, killing one civilian and eleven others were wounded in the attack. The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and other troops withdrew. IS militants have struck in Kabul and other parts of the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.