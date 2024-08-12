Walz is making a 5-state dash for campaign cash, traveling solo for 1st time as Harris’ running mate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is holding his first solo events as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate this week. He’ll be hitting five states in three days to address a key union gathering and raise money at various fundraisers. He’ll speak Tuesday at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention in Los Angeles. And over three days, he’ll attend events in California, Denver, Boston, Rhode Island and New York. Republican Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has spent his time focused on criticizing the Democratic ticket.

