Wildfire along California-Nevada line near Reno destroys 1 home, threatens hundreds more

RENO, Nev. (AP) — About 200 firefighters are battling a wildfire along the California-Nevada line that destroyed one home and temporarily closed Interstate 80. Fire officials said Monday that the flames continue to threaten hundreds of homes just west of Reno. No serious injuries have been reported in the wildfire, which has burned about 500 acres since it broke out Sunday evening. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says crews made significant progress overnight keeping the fire from growing and the interstate has since reopened. But about 6,200 people remained without power and Mayberry expressed concerns Monday about increasingly gusty winds that could hamper firefighting efforts into the evening.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.