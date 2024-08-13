Brazil’s air force flies the remains of 3 victims of last week’s plane crash to their families

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian air force plane has carried the remains of three of the 62 people killed in last week’s plane crash to a small, distraught city in the country’s south where they were to be handed over to their families for burial. The Sao Paulo state government said on Tuesday afternoon that 45 of the victims have been identified so far. The remains of 27 of them have been approved for return to their families. Authorities were still working to determine what caused the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop of the local airline Voepass to plunge from the sky last Friday with 58 passengers and four crew members aboard.

