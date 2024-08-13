Death Valley’s scorching heat kills second man this summer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man died from overheating at Death Valley National Park after hiking on a day where temperatures reached nearly 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.3 degrees Celsius). On Aug. 1, he returned from a trail and drove his car off a 20-foot embankment, according to officials Monday. Witnesses say he initially declined their help, and his responses did not make sense. According to the bystanders, he was breathing until right before responders arrived. Officials say it is the second heat-related death of the summer, after a motorcyclist died in July while traveling with a group through the desert basin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.