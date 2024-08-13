Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have an opportunity to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. The event on Wednesday afternoon in Asheville carries both national and local implications for the former president. Aides and allies say Trump must sharpen his arguments against Vice President Kamala Harris and draw a clear policy contrast, especially on the economy. He’s not done that in recent weeks, focusing instead on personal attacks and grievances. Trump also cannot afford to lose North Carolina. The state gave him his closest statewide margin of victory over Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

