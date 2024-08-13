Guatemala police arrest member of President Bernardo Arévalo’s administration

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s police have arrested a member of President Bernardo Arévalo’s administration for alleged campaign finance violations amid a months-long pursuit of his political party by federal prosecutors. Ligia Hernández, head of the government’s victims’ advocacy agency and a former lawmaker for the Seed Movement Party, said in a video posted Tuesday to the social platform X that prosecutors had issued an order for her arrest. Prosecutors said later in a statement that Hernández faced a charge that roughly translates to not reporting funds used in a political campaign. Arévalo’s administration did not immediately comment on her arrest.

