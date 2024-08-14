Skip to Content
10 dogs are found dead at a home in Mississippi, and a man has been arrested

Published 11:49 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An animal cruelty investigation in Mississippi has resulted in one arrest. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responding to a tip found 10 dogs dead at a home Aug 4. They were still attached to their collars and chains. An additional 20 dogs were taken to a veterinarian’s office. Many of them appeared appeared malnourished. Authorities say a 47-year-old man was arrested on 10 counts of animal cruelty.

