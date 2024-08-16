Gold medal boxer Imane Khelif hailed upon return to Algeria

TIARET, Algeria (AP) — An outpouring of fans greeted Algerian boxer Imane upon arrival back in her hometown on Friday and at a parade in Tiaret, the nearby regional capital. She and track star Djamel Sedjati were honored by local leaders and then paraded through the streets atop a city bus as hundreds of residents raised their hands and snapped photos. The football-obsessed North African country has given Khelif the celebrity treatment since she returned to Algiers earlier this week.

