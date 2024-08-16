Indonesia’s leader highlights economic and infrastructure developments in his final state of nation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s outgoing President Joko Widodo highlighted advances in the economy and infrastructure during his final State of the Nation address. Widodo said Friday that in the 10 years he’s led the country, his administration controlled inflation, reduced rates of unemployment and extreme poverty, and built new infrastructure in parts of Indonesia that were difficult to reach and with limited resources. Widodo, popularly known by his nickname Jokowi, began his second and final five-year term in October 2019 and is not eligible to run again.

