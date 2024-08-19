Shooting near a Boston festival over the weekend leaves 5 injured

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting near a Boston festival has left five people injured and police are searching for those responsible. The shooting happened Sunday night in Franklin Park as a Dominican festival was ending. Police say three men and two women suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were transported to a hospital. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says police were in the process of directing pedestrian traffic when they heard the shots. Cox called the shooting “a heinous act” and says authorities will hold those responsible accountable.

