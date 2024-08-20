DeSantis-backed school board candidates face off in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t on the ballot — but his education agenda is. DeSantis is once again throwing his weight behind county school board candidates across the state. Though the seats are officially nonpartisan, the Republican governor has endorsed 23 school board candidates on the ballot Tuesday in 14 Florida counties — and he’s targeted 14 incumbent board members he wants to see voted out. Conservatives are hoping to win majorities on school boards across the state, which could help continue DeSantis’ education agenda long after he leaves office.

