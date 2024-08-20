RFK Jr. to defend bid to get on Pennsylvania ballot against Democrats’ challenge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to appear in court to defend his effort to get on the presidential ballot in Pennsylvania, where Democrats are angling to force him off. Tuesday’s court hearing will test allegations by challengers who say Kennedy’s paperwork states a false home address and contains other shortcomings. Kennedy’s campaign dismisses the challenge as “frivolous.” Should Kennedy appear on Pennsylvania’s ballot, he could siphon support from Republican nominee Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. A margin of tens of thousands of votes delivered victory to Joe Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2016. Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are tied with Illinois for fifth most.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.