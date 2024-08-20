Rocket engine explodes during test launch from new spaceport in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A rocket engine has exploded during a test launch at a new spaceport in the Shetland Islands off northern Scotland. German manufacturer Rocket Factory Augsburg, or RFA, said no one was injured in the incident at SaxaVord Spaceport on the remote island of Unst on Monday evening. Video of Monday’s test launch showed the engine exploding on the launchpad, with the entire structure engulfing in flames and thick smoke. The spaceport recently received its licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority and is designed for small rockets delivering payloads into low earth orbit. It is billed as western Europe’s only fully-licensed vertical rocket launch port. RFA was running tests there ahead of holding the U.K.’s first vertical rocket launch into orbit this autumn.

