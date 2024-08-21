Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman more than three years after she was reported missing. State police said Wednesday that tests this week confirmed that 52-year-old Dee Warner’s remains were found on property owned by her husband. Warner was reported missing in April 2021. Her husband, Dale Warner, was charged in November with murder and tampering with evidence in her disappearance. He’s pleaded not guilty. His attorney had no immediate comment Wednesday night. Family members have told TV stations that the remains were inside a sealed, empty tank typically used for crop fertilizer.

