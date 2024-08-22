Convicted drug dealer whose sentence was commuted by Trump charged with domestic violence

A New York man whose 10-year prison sentence for dealing thousands of kilograms of marijuana was commuted in early 2021 by then-President Donald Trump has been arrested on domestic violence charges on Long Island. Jonathan Braun was charged Tuesday with three counts of assault on allegations by Nassau County police that he attacked his wife and her 75-year-old father at their home in Atlantic Beach. He also was charged with larceny for allegedly evading highway tolls. Braun pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance. His lawyer says a vigorous defense is planned.

