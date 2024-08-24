DePerno, who challenged 2020 election, drops Michigan high court bid as nominating conventions meet

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The race among Republicans for Michigan’s state Supreme Court has been shaken up by attorney Matthew DePerno’s decision to drop out Friday night. DePerno said he can better help former President Donald Trump win Michigan and reclaim the White House by working outside the ticket. Both major political parties are gathering at state party conventions to choose nominees. At stake is majority control of the state Supreme Court. DePerno rose to prominence repeating false claims about the 2020 election. He faces felony charges of trying to illegally access and tamper with voting machines. Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court.

