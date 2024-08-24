NASA decides to keep 2 astronauts in space until February, nixes return on troubled Boeing capsule
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has decided it’s too risky to bring two astronauts back to Earth in Boeing’s troubled new capsule. They’ll have to wait until February for a ride home with SpaceX. What should have been a weeklong test flight for the pair will now last more than eight months. Their trip to the International Space Station in June was marred by a cascade of thruster failures and helium leaks, The astronauts ended up in a holding pattern as engineers conducted tests and debated what to do about the trip back. The decision finally came down from NASA officials on Saturday.