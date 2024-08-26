Baltimore man accused of killing tech CEO pleads guilty to attempted murder in separate case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man charged with killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last September has pleaded guilty to attempted murder counts in a separate arson and home invasion case just days earlier that left two people seriously injured. Thirty-three-year-old Jason Billingsley entered the guilty plea instead of going to trial Monday morning. Officials say he’s scheduled to appear in court again Friday to face charges in LaPere’s killing, an apparently random attack in which she was raped and beaten to death. In the home invasion, police say Billingsley tortured a man and woman before setting them on fire.

