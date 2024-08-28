Following protests, DeSantis says plan to develop state parks is ‘going back to the drawing board’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a controversial proposal by his administration to develop golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at state parks is “going back to the drawing board.” Questioned by reporters Wednesday, DeSantis worked to distance himself from the plan, which he called “half-baked.” The proposal prompted hundreds of protesters to gather at the parks this week and sparked rare bipartisan opposition, including from Florida’s Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.