How one Brazilian judge could suspend Musk’s X in the coming hours

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice could shut down the local operation of X nationwide on Thursday if its billionaire owner Elon Musk doesn’t name a legal representative by this evening. Earlier this month, X removed its remaining legal representative in Brazil, saying that de Moraes had threatened her with arrest. On Wednesday, the Justice ordered the social media platform appointed a new representative within 24 hours, based on his interpretation that local legislation requires foreign companies to have legal representation to operate in the country.

