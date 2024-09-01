Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore attend Venice Film Festival with Almodóvar film

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar returns to the Venice Film Festival with stars Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore on Monday. “The Room Next Door” will have its world premiere on the Lido in the evening. Though a new Almodóvar film is always an event for cinephiles, this one has special significance: It’s his English-language debut. The film is playing in competition at the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival, alongside the likes of “Maria” and the yet-to-premiere “Queer” and “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Winners will be announced on Sept. 7. Sony Pictures Classics will release “The Room Next Door” in theaters in December.

