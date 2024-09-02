African nations are losing up to 5% of their GDP per year with climate change, a new report says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A new report says African nations are losing up to 5% of their GDP every year as they bear a heavier burden than the rest of the world from climate change. The report comes after one of the continent’s hottest years on record. The World Meteorological Organization says many countries spend up to 9% of their budgets for climate adaptation policies. It says Africa is seeing a warming trend that’s become more rapid than the global average, affecting everything from food security to public health to peace. And yet Africa is responsible for less than 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

