Missouri officer dies after crashing into a tree during high speed chase

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer and mother of six children died after losing control of her patrol vehicle and crashing into a tree while chasing someone who fled a traffic stop. Osage Beach police officer Phylicia Carson spun off the road and hit a tree Saturday while chasing someone a different officer had tried to pull over for speeding. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office identified that person as 23-year-old Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer. He faces felony charges for resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk of death. Carson joined the Osage Beach Police Department in 2023 and is survived by her husband and six children.

