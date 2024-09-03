Federal judge decries discrimination against conservative group that publishes voters’ information

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge says New Mexico election regulators and prosecutors discriminated against a Republican-backed group in refusing access to voter registration information. The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Browning on Friday bars the state from refusing to turn over voter data to Voter Reference Foundation. The decision bolsters the group’s efforts to expand a free database of registered voters so that groups and individuals can take it upon themselves to try to find potential irregularities or fraud. State prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling. Election officials and privacy advocates say voter lists could find their way into the hands of malicious actors or disenfranchise voters through intimidation and canceled registrations.

