Florida ‘whistleblower’ says he was fired for leaking plans to build golf courses in state parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former state employee who said he leaked information about the plans to build golf courses and hotels in Florida’s state parks has apparently been fired. But James Gaddis told the Palm Beach Post that he doesn’t regret making the public aware of the proposals. Tasked with illustrating the plans to turn protected habitat into sprawling developments, Gaddis said he snapped. The information he shared helped spark massive public backlash against the plans, which have since been stalled.

