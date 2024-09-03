Neighbor charged with murder of couple who went missing from California nudist resort

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man has been charged with the murder of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community. Court papers show Michael Royce Sparks was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances in the deaths of Stephanie Menard and her husband, Daniel. The couple were previously reported missing in the desert community of Redlands. Sparks is being held without bail and is due to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer and online court records did not list one.

