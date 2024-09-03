Small plane reported ‘controllability’ issues before crashing in Oregon, killing 3, officials say

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities say a small plane that crashed into a row of townhomes, killing three people, just east of Portland, Oregon, had reported “controllability” issues before going down. The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft departed the Troutdale Airport around 10:25 a.m. Saturday for a maintenance test flight. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that the Cessna 421C crashed around five minutes later with two people on board. Local authorities said the crash destroyed three townhomes. They added that the medical examiner is still working to officially identify the victims, and that their names won’t be released until families have been notified.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.