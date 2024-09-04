Advocates seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measure language

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is set to rule on whether it’s misleading to say that a proposed abortion-rights amendment would prevent any abortion regulations in the state. During a Wednesday trial, lawyers for the abortion-rights campaign asked Cole County Judge Cotton Walker to rewrite an official summary of the November amendment. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office wrote the ballot language. The description will be displayed at polls. Ashcroft’s lawyer says a clause in the amendment would offer legal protection to people who help women get abortions. He says that provision would in effect block any abortion restrictions. The abortion-rights campaign says lawmakers could enact regulations late in pregnancies. Walker says he’ll rule Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.