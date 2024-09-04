EU chief says she’s pushing full steam ahead for gender parity in EU’s executive office

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is doubling down to achieve gender parity in her executive Commission team that runs the day-to-day affairs of the massive bloc. She does so despite the stubborn resistance from some of the 27 member states. The German is setting up the college for her second five-year mandate — in her first, she achieved near gender parity. But she’s beholden to the candidates that each member state chooses to provide. There were too many men among them and she’s now twisting arms in capitals to make sure the original tally of 21 men and 6 women changes to at least a semblance of balance.

