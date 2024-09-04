Malaysia to investigate leak of Chinese diplomatic note over South China Sea row

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has called for a police investigation into a leaked diplomatic note from China over the South China Sea dispute. The ministry said details of a Feb. 18 diplomatic note from China’s Foreign Ministry to the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing was published by a Filipino media outlet on Aug. 29. The Philippine Daily Inquirer had published a diplomatic note in which Beijing reportedly demanded that Malaysia immediately halt all activities in an oil-rich maritime area off Sarawak state on Borneo island. The report said China had accused Malaysia of encroaching on areas covered by its 10-dash line, Beijing’s controversial map showing its claims to sovereignty in the South China Sea.

