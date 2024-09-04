Mark Meadows asks judge to move Arizona’s fake elector case to federal court

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge will hear arguments over whether to move former Donald Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows’ charges in Arizona’s fake elector case to federal court. Meadows argues the case should be moved because his actions were taken when he was a federal official working as Trump’s chief of staff and that he has immunity under a clause of the U.S. Constitution. Arizona prosecutors argue Meadows missed a deadline for the request and that his electioneering efforts weren’t part of his official role at the White House. Meadows and 15 other defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges in Arizona.

