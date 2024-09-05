American company, Russian propaganda: New Kremlin tactic reveals escalating effort to sway US vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s indictment of two Russian state media employees accused of paying a Tennessee company to create pro-Russian content is revealing Moscow’s latest tactic for meddling in the November election. U.S. authorities say the company employed several popular right-wing influencers who regularly criticized America’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Intelligence officials say that while China and Iran remain concerns, Russia is the top threat and is determined to use disinformation and propaganda to influence the election and undermine faith in American democracy. Analysts say Russia’s use of an American company represents a significant escalation.

