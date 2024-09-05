Former cadets accuse the Coast Guard Academy of failing to stop sexual violence

Thirteen former cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy are accusing overseers of the Connecticut school of failing to prevent sexual violence on campus and covering it up. The administrative complaints filed Thursday seek $10 million for each of the former cadets, who all say they were sexually assaulted on campus from the 1980s to more recent years. Coast Guard officials had no immediate comment but say they are working on a response. The complaints follow revelations that the Coast Guard kept secret an investigation that showed dozens of sexual assault and harassment cases involving cadets were mishandled by the school from 1990 to 2006.

