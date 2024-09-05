Meta oversight panel says political content cuts could limit dissent in crises including Venezuela’s

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Meta’s efforts to scale back political content on its platforms could limit the reach of people’s expressions of dissent or awareness during crises, including Venezuela’s post-election crisis. That’s according to a decision issued Thursday by the company’s oversight panel after reviewing two videos taken after the July election in the South American country. The quasi-independent Oversight Board urged the social media giant to apply an existing protocol for crisis situations “to ensure that political content during crises can have the same reach as other types of content.” The decision came as the company clamps down on the amount of news and political content users see.

