Michigan newlyweds are charged after groomsman is struck and killed by SUV

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Police say a groom struck a groomsman with a vehicle and killed him after a wedding in Flint, Michigan. Investigators say Terry Taylor Jr. was hit by an SUV following an argument Aug. 30. The 22-year-old groom, James Shirah, is charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held in the Genesee County jail without bond. He is asking for a court-appointed attorney but no one has been assigned yet. The 21-year-old bride is charged with being an accessory.

