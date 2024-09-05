Trump lawyers fight to overturn jury’s finding that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are fighting to overturn a verdict finding him liable for sexual abuse and slander. A U.S. appeals court in New York is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Trump’s appeal of a jury’s finding that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll. She says the Republican attacked her in a department store dressing room in 1996. That jury awarded Carroll $5 million. For several days, preparations have been underway at a federal courthouse for Trump to attend the arguments in person. Trump’s lawyers say the jury’s verdict should be tossed because evidence was allowed at trial that should have been excluded and other evidence was excluded that should have been permitted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.