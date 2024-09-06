ACLU plans to spend $1.3M in educate Montana voters about state Supreme Court candidates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union plans to spend $1.3 million on campaign advertising to educate Montana voters about where state Supreme Court candidates stand on abortion and other civil rights issues. The expenditure comes after Republicans tried unsuccessfully in 2022 to unseat a justice by making an unprecedented partisan endorsement of her challenger. The ACLU says voters need to know where the candidates stand on abortion restrictions, marriage equality and Indigenous voting rights so they can make an informed decision. Montana voters are also being asked this year whether they want to protect abortion access in the state constitution.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.