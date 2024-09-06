Bomb threat forces Vistara airline plane en route to Frankfurt to land in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a Vistara airline flight en route to Germany from India has made a forced landing in Turkey following a bomb threat. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Flight VTI027 from Mumbai to Frankfurt landed at the airport in Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, with 247 passengers and crew. All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane. Bomb disposal experts and two search dogs were going through the plane while the airport was closed to all departures and landings. Vistara said on the social media platform X that the plane was diverted to Erzurum due to security reasons, adding that it had landed safely.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.