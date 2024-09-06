New review of police response to Maine mass shooting documents need for improvements

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A report released by Maine State Police describing the lessons learned after the state’s largest mass shooting makes multiple recommendations for improvements in tactical response, incident management, training and other areas. The agency called the report issued Friday an “after action review” and said one of its goals was to identify areas for improvement stemming from the response to the Oct. 25, 2023, mass shooting that killed 18 people in Lewiston. The New England State Police Administrators Compact will conduct an independent review of the report.

